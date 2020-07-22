20909 South th Street

Amenities

Super-comfortable and modern 2 Bed/2 Bath right in the heart of Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Easy walk/drive/bus to South Lamar, South First, South Congress, Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake. Short (10 min) bike to Downtown.



Recently renovated home with the latest technology and comforts - including apps to control lights, temperature and the security system and keypad door locks. Features Fiber Optic high-speed internet, luxury bathrooms (Dual Vanity, Dual Shower and Bath in the Master), Smart Washer/Dryer, 3 Flat-Screen TVs, USB plug outlets and a California King-Size Memory foam bed in the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet equipped with ELFA shelves and drawers.



Outdoor large sectional couch, misting fans, and picnic tables by the grill. The guest room was updated to include a sectional couch w/chaise that converts to a full bed with a VERY comfortable memory foam mattress top for added comfort.



Bathrooms have large 12" waterfall showerheads recently installed (3 shower heads total).



This is a great home that was completely rebuilt and redesigned with the latest technology and new appliances.



Large kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dishwasher, stainless-steel french door fridge and freezer, disposal and gas range with double-oven. I have a great backyard for grilling and entertaining.



Screened-in back porch (lit with christmas lights) that is accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. The cement porch in the backyard has a large umbrella, picnic table, citronella candles and torches, propane mini-heater and propane grill.



High-speed fiber wireless and wired internet throughout the house, digital cable (AT&T U-verse), and a 65" Samsung Smart TV in the master bedroom, 60" Samsung Smart TV in the living room and a 40" Samsung Smart TV in the guest bedroom. All 3 TVs have Apple TVs and Uverse cable hooked into them.



You will be given your own unique keycode which allows you to enter t