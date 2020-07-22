All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 20909 South th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
20909 South th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

20909 South th Street

20909 Interstate Highway 35 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

20909 Interstate Highway 35, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Super-comfortable and modern 2 Bed/2 Bath right in the heart of Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Easy walk/drive/bus to South Lamar, South First, South Congress, Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake. Short (10 min) bike to Downtown.

Recently renovated home with the latest technology and comforts - including apps to control lights, temperature and the security system and keypad door locks. Features Fiber Optic high-speed internet, luxury bathrooms (Dual Vanity, Dual Shower and Bath in the Master), Smart Washer/Dryer, 3 Flat-Screen TVs, USB plug outlets and a California King-Size Memory foam bed in the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet equipped with ELFA shelves and drawers.

Outdoor large sectional couch, misting fans, and picnic tables by the grill. The guest room was updated to include a sectional couch w/chaise that converts to a full bed with a VERY comfortable memory foam mattress top for added comfort.

Bathrooms have large 12&quot; waterfall showerheads recently installed (3 shower heads total).

This is a great home that was completely rebuilt and redesigned with the latest technology and new appliances.

Large kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dishwasher, stainless-steel french door fridge and freezer, disposal and gas range with double-oven. I have a great backyard for grilling and entertaining.

Screened-in back porch (lit with christmas lights) that is accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. The cement porch in the backyard has a large umbrella, picnic table, citronella candles and torches, propane mini-heater and propane grill.

High-speed fiber wireless and wired internet throughout the house, digital cable (AT&T U-verse), and a 65&quot; Samsung Smart TV in the master bedroom, 60&quot; Samsung Smart TV in the living room and a 40&quot; Samsung Smart TV in the guest bedroom. All 3 TVs have Apple TVs and Uverse cable hooked into them.

You will be given your own unique keycode which allows you to enter t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20909 South th Street have any available units?
20909 South th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 20909 South th Street have?
Some of 20909 South th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20909 South th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20909 South th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20909 South th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20909 South th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 20909 South th Street offer parking?
No, 20909 South th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20909 South th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20909 South th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20909 South th Street have a pool?
No, 20909 South th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20909 South th Street have accessible units?
No, 20909 South th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20909 South th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20909 South th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20909 South th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20909 South th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKyle 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKyle Apartments with Balconies
Kyle Apartments with PoolsKyle Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District