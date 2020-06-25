186 Caraway

Amenities

JULY MOVE-IN!! A true Plum Creek gem for rent!! Beautifully well kept home surrounded by large trees and backs to alleyway. Open and inviting floor plan with high ceilings, formal dining, breakfast nook, laminate flooring and many upgraded features throughout! Secure your home with modern security system with automation, front door keyless entry, & garage door opener with smart phone control. Large backyard with patio area & two producing Mandarin orange trees. 2 car attached garage and driveway are at rear of home.

This well kept home, is located on quiet street surrounded by large trees and backs to alleyway. Attached garage and driveway are at rear of home. 4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage. FEATURES; Open floor plan, AC/Furnace (2014) - (17 SEER w-2 stage motor and 5 yr media filter), modern security system with automation, front door keyless entry, garage door opener with smart phone control, Whirlpool® water softener and whole home water filtration system, Whirlpool® appliances, formal dining plus breakfast nook, master garden tub, high ceilings, walk-in kitchen pantry, 2" blinds throughout, and easy care Pergo Max® laminate floors. Large backyard with patio area for entertaining, & two producing Mandarin orange trees. Community pools, dog park, tennis courts, club house w/ kitchen & conference room, hike & bike trails. Nearby 4-star golf course which provides discounts to HOA members & a 30 acre lake which is great for fishing. This beautiful Plum Creek home is move-in ready!