186 Caraway
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:20 PM

186 Caraway

186 Caraway · No Longer Available
Location

186 Caraway, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
JULY MOVE-IN!! A true Plum Creek gem for rent!! Beautifully well kept home surrounded by large trees and backs to alleyway. Open and inviting floor plan with high ceilings, formal dining, breakfast nook, laminate flooring and many upgraded features throughout! Secure your home with modern security system with automation, front door keyless entry, & garage door opener with smart phone control. Large backyard with patio area & two producing Mandarin orange trees. 2 car attached garage and driveway are at rear of home.
This well kept home, is located on quiet street surrounded by large trees and backs to alleyway. Attached garage and driveway are at rear of home. 4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage. FEATURES; Open floor plan, AC/Furnace (2014) - (17 SEER w-2 stage motor and 5 yr media filter), modern security system with automation, front door keyless entry, garage door opener with smart phone control, Whirlpool® water softener and whole home water filtration system, Whirlpool® appliances, formal dining plus breakfast nook, master garden tub, high ceilings, walk-in kitchen pantry, 2" blinds throughout, and easy care Pergo Max® laminate floors. Large backyard with patio area for entertaining, & two producing Mandarin orange trees. Community pools, dog park, tennis courts, club house w/ kitchen & conference room, hike & bike trails. Nearby 4-star golf course which provides discounts to HOA members & a 30 acre lake which is great for fishing. This beautiful Plum Creek home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Caraway have any available units?
186 Caraway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 186 Caraway have?
Some of 186 Caraway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Caraway currently offering any rent specials?
186 Caraway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Caraway pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 Caraway is pet friendly.
Does 186 Caraway offer parking?
Yes, 186 Caraway offers parking.
Does 186 Caraway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Caraway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Caraway have a pool?
Yes, 186 Caraway has a pool.
Does 186 Caraway have accessible units?
No, 186 Caraway does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Caraway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Caraway has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Caraway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 Caraway has units with air conditioning.
