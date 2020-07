Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment overlooks Kyle Lake Park and comes with refrigerator, stove/range, and microwave. This is a must see and will not last long! Pre-leasing for a July move in. Tenant will have an assigned parking space next to the garage, but no garage parking.

Base rent is $875.00 plus $100.00 a month with ALL BILLS PAID including: electricity, water/ waste water/ trash and gas.