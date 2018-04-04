All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 137 Quinton Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
137 Quinton Cv
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:39 PM

137 Quinton Cv

137 Quinton Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

137 Quinton Cove, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful, clean large home ready for move in. This home is 2505 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Master bedroom is downstairs with the other 3 bedrooms and a large family room upstairs. large open floor plan with a huge office downstairs. Nice backyard with covered patio. This home is located on a cul-de-sac lot and has a water filtration system already in place. Home does not have washer or dryer. There is wood, tile and carpet flooring. This one will go fast. Please call listing agent for questions and showings. Michael Sammons 512-762-6313.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Quinton Cv have any available units?
137 Quinton Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 137 Quinton Cv currently offering any rent specials?
137 Quinton Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Quinton Cv pet-friendly?
No, 137 Quinton Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 137 Quinton Cv offer parking?
No, 137 Quinton Cv does not offer parking.
Does 137 Quinton Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Quinton Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Quinton Cv have a pool?
No, 137 Quinton Cv does not have a pool.
Does 137 Quinton Cv have accessible units?
No, 137 Quinton Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Quinton Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Quinton Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Quinton Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Quinton Cv does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas