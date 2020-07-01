135 Myrtle Street

Amenities

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a flex room that could serve as a second living, office or study. You will love the high ceilings throughout the home along with many upgrades such as 42" cabinets, window treatments, wide base boards and trim. Plenty of natural light fills this move in ready home. Close to pool & many neighborhood amenities. Minutes away from IH-35 and HWY 21.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.