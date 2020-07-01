All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 135 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
135 Myrtle Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:05 AM

135 Myrtle Street

135 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

135 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a flex room that could serve as a second living, office or study. You will love the high ceilings throughout the home along with many upgrades such as 42" cabinets, window treatments, wide base boards and trim. Plenty of natural light fills this move in ready home. Close to pool & many neighborhood amenities. Minutes away from IH-35 and HWY 21.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Myrtle Street have any available units?
135 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 135 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Myrtle Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 135 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Myrtle Street have a pool?
Yes, 135 Myrtle Street has a pool.
Does 135 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas