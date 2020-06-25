1310 Kirby

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Absolutely meticulously maintained inside & out sweet home in Plum Creek w/unobstructed golf course views - 9th hole! Great front porch to enjoy looking out on all the action - faces East! This home was originally built as a 3/2 w/study. Owners customized 1 bedroom into laundry/flex space. Study now has a closet & flex space can be turned back into a bedroom or used for multi purposes. Open living/dining w/large kitchen island. Garage finished out w/insulation/sheetrock/paint & attic is amazing! GO!