All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 1310 Kirby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
1310 Kirby
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM

1310 Kirby

1310 Kirby · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AUGUST MOVE-IN!! Beautiful well maintained home with unobstructed golf course views - 9th hole in Plum Creek! Open living/dining area, large kitchen with island, wood/tile flooring. This home was originally built as a 3/2 w/ large study but now has a customized 1 bedroom into laundry/flex space. Study now has a closet & flex space can be turned back into a bedroom or used for multi purposes. Amazing home!! Come see it.
Absolutely meticulously maintained inside & out sweet home in Plum Creek w/unobstructed golf course views - 9th hole! Great front porch to enjoy looking out on all the action - faces East! This home was originally built as a 3/2 w/study. Owners customized 1 bedroom into laundry/flex space. Study now has a closet & flex space can be turned back into a bedroom or used for multi purposes. Open living/dining w/large kitchen island. Garage finished out w/insulation/sheetrock/paint & attic is amazing! GO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Kirby have any available units?
1310 Kirby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 1310 Kirby have?
Some of 1310 Kirby's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Kirby currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Kirby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Kirby pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Kirby is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Kirby offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Kirby offers parking.
Does 1310 Kirby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Kirby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Kirby have a pool?
No, 1310 Kirby does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Kirby have accessible units?
No, 1310 Kirby does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Kirby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Kirby has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Kirby have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Kirby has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas