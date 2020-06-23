All apartments in Kyle
118 Creekside Villa Drive
118 Creekside Villa Drive

118 Creekside Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 Creekside Villa Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bring your Family to view this Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Luxurious Townhome in Kyle. Open Floor Plan - Downstairs Ready for Family Entertaining with Tile Counters, Kitchen Center Island, High Ceilings, Tile Floors in Downstairs and Wet Areas, Double Vanity in Master and Window Blinds. Good Size Backyard with Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System and 2-Car Garage. Be Your Family Hero - Make your Appointment Today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have any available units?
118 Creekside Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 118 Creekside Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Creekside Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Creekside Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Creekside Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Creekside Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Creekside Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Creekside Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Creekside Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Creekside Villa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Creekside Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Creekside Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
