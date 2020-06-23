118 Creekside Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bring your Family to view this Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Luxurious Townhome in Kyle. Open Floor Plan - Downstairs Ready for Family Entertaining with Tile Counters, Kitchen Center Island, High Ceilings, Tile Floors in Downstairs and Wet Areas, Double Vanity in Master and Window Blinds. Good Size Backyard with Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System and 2-Car Garage. Be Your Family Hero - Make your Appointment Today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.