All apartments in Krum
Find more places like
5104 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
5104 Meadow Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

5104 Meadow Lane

5104 Meadow Lane · (940) 390-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX 76249

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties. Kitchen includes custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Tenants will enjoy a brand new stainless refrigerator. Windows in the home have 2in blinds throughout. The large master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub, standup shower, private toilet, and walk-in closet. Study and dine-in kitchen have large windows for natural light. Extended and covered back porch! Garage is insulated all around for increased energy efficiency and comfortable temperatures year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5104 Meadow Lane have any available units?
5104 Meadow Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5104 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5104 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5104 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5104 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 BedroomsKrum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKrum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District