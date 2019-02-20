5104 Meadow Lane.

Amenities

Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties. Kitchen includes custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Tenants will enjoy a brand new stainless refrigerator. Windows in the home have 2in blinds throughout. The large master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub, standup shower, private toilet, and walk-in closet. Study and dine-in kitchen have large windows for natural light. Extended and covered back porch! Garage is insulated all around for increased energy efficiency and comfortable temperatures year round.