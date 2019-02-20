All apartments in Krum
204 Brook Circle
204 Brook Circle

204 Brook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

204 Brook Circle, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
ADORABLE HOME is ready for your family. Nestled in the quiet subdivision of North Point in highly desired Krum, TX, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is great for your family! Enjoy the huge fenced backyard and convenience to Krum schools, restaurants, stores and access to I-35. All applicants age 18+ to complete a TAR application and pay $60 app fee, provide color copy of DL, past 2 months pay stubs, current rental reference contact name and phone#. Pets must be pre-approved, no aggressive breeds, no cats. Pet deposit is based on size of dog ranging from $400-500 and is non-refundable. Tenant and-or Tenants agent to verify all info within this listing! DON'T DELAY, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

