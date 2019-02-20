All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 1632 Santa Fe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
1632 Santa Fe Trail
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

1632 Santa Fe Trail

1632 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1632 Santa Fe Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This great 2-story home is MOVE-IN READY and is in desirable Krum ISD is ready for your family!! Walk in to a large living-dining room combination, dining area could be an office or playroom area. Large family room has WBFP makes it very cozy and is open to the kitchen. Large walk-in pantry and utility room combination, and half bath downstairs. Upstairs boasts huge master bedroom and bath plus 2 secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath, as well as a loft area that could be a small study space or play area. You have to see the backyard to believe it, but you will have a great time playing with the family or entertaining friends! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. COME SEE IT TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
1632 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 1632 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Santa Fe Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Santa Fe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Santa Fe Trail does offer parking.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 1632 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 1632 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Santa Fe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District