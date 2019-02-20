1632 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This great 2-story home is MOVE-IN READY and is in desirable Krum ISD is ready for your family!! Walk in to a large living-dining room combination, dining area could be an office or playroom area. Large family room has WBFP makes it very cozy and is open to the kitchen. Large walk-in pantry and utility room combination, and half bath downstairs. Upstairs boasts huge master bedroom and bath plus 2 secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath, as well as a loft area that could be a small study space or play area. You have to see the backyard to believe it, but you will have a great time playing with the family or entertaining friends! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds. COME SEE IT TODAY!!