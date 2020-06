Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored. There is also a closet under the staircase. The loft overlooks the stairway and another view is directly over the foyer. The master bedroom gives a view of the backyard. The family room is also downstairs and also gives a view of the backyard. Ceiling fans are in the master bedroom and in the family room. Lots of natural light in this home.