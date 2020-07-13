168 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
915 Morris Dr.
915 Morris Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
PERFECT STARTER HOME FOR RENT IN COPPERAS COVE! - This Cute little 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent has been completely remodeled and is centrally located in Copperas Cove Texas! Close to shopping, restaurants and a few minutes from Ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2002 Isabelle Dr.
2002 Isabelle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
2002 Isabelle Dr. Available 08/17/20 Available 08/17 IN COPPERAS COVE! - Beautiful 4 bed / 2.5 bath home in House Creek North. . . Copperas Cove! This beautiful home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
3414 LUCAS STREET Available 08/31/20 AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME - Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 John Henry Dr
508 John Henry Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 bedroom Cove home has 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. Features include a fireplace, security system, all tile flooring, washer/dryer and storage building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
401 Windmill Dr
401 Windmill Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2511 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 17th !!! Spacious 2-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home with central air conditioning, cook-top/range, washer & dryer hook ups, dishwasher and privacy fence. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
306 Saddle Dr
306 Saddle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1542 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with central heat/air, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer connections, and chain link fence.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2512 Phyllis Dr
2512 Phyllis Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1324 sqft
2512 PHYLLIS, COPPERAS COVE: Charming four bedroom, two bath home for rent in Cove. This home has 1324 square feet of living space with carpet through out the home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1612 Velma Ave
1612 Velma Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1592 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, an electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
904 Edwards St.
904 Edwards Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1243 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2601 Post Oak Avenue
2601 Post Oak Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1680 sqft
Adorable four bedroom in need of new renters! This home features a lovely livingroom with a stone wall, built-in shelves and a wood burning fireplace. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are a great size.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
716 W AVE E
716 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
716 W AVE E Available 07/24/20 3 Bedroom in Copperas Cove - This Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features a split floor plan for privacy, formal dinning area and covered patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
401 E Hogan
401 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
401 E Hogan Available 07/14/20 - PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE. (RLNE5788819)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
608 West Ave A
608 West Avenue a, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1010 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
605 S 5th St
605 South 5th Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1412 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 17th! 3 BED 1.5 Bath single-family home located close to schools. Home includes central heat/air, dishwasher, fenced-in yard, and washer/dryer connections. 1 PET IS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3401 Lucas St
3401 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1539 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 17TH!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath single-family home located in Skyline Flats subdivision with a country setting, great views. Pets are allowed upon owner approval.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
103 W Avenue A
103 West Avenue a, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
**COMING SOON** 103 W. AVE A - This two bed, two bath home for rent has 952 square feet of living space and laminate flooring throughout the home. There's a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom, office, or just an extra living area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 7

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2003 DENNIS
2003 Dennis Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
2003 DENNIS Available 01/13/20 - Nice sized living room. Newer flooring and paint. Chain link fence backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4252130)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1111 Dixon Cir
1111 Dixon Cir, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1562 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2201 Terrace Dr
2201 Terrace Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 28th! 3 Bed 1 bath home with central heat/air, fenced yard, and washer & dryer hookups! Pets accepted on owner approval.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2504 Wisteria Lane
2504 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1916 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, an electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3275 Etta Kay
3275 Etta Kay Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
Country Living! - Beautiful country two-story home on two-plus acres with abundant trees! Two-car garage, circular front drive, and large storage building.

July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Copperas Cove, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

