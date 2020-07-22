Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

144 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nolanville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and y...

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
119 Boxer
119 Boxer St, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1077 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 17

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Ridge Drive
210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1673 sqft
210 Cedar Ridge Drive Available 04/16/20 210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study single family home is located in Nolanville. Neutral color palette ensures that your furniture will go well with the color scheme.
Results within 1 mile of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
8 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$912
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
820 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
17 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crescent Manor
1704 Joy Dr
1704 Joy Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
1704 Joy Dr Available 08/21/20 - Very affordable three bedroom located in a well established neighborhood behind the mall. Convenient to schools, Highway 190, and just minutes away from Fort Hood. Must see to appreciate!! (RLNE5971471)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/05/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 Kenyon
2007 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1309 sqft
2007 Kenyon Available 08/06/20 - Make this delightful 3 bedroom your new home, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage with opener, fireplace, fenced yard. Pets accepted. Walking distance to schools, shopping, and minutes from airfield and Ft. Hood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1794 sqft
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/15/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 15, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
4705 Fawn
4705 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1371 sqft
4705 Fawn Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath all electric brick home located in White Rock Estates.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom). The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/07/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
5310 Shawn Dr
5310 Shawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1535 sqft
5310 Shawn Dr Available 08/12/20 Bright and Beautiful! - A home in Hymesa Estates, three bedroom, two bath home. This home has ceramic tile throughout and custom paint. The living room has a corner fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3801 Winchester
3801 Winchester Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1113 sqft
3801 Winchester Available 08/12/20 Northeast Killeen - 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in Northeast Killeen.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Nolanville, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nolanville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Nolanville may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Nolanville. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

