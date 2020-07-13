/
pet friendly apartments
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1794 sqft
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's
Skipcha South
509 Lakota Ln
509 Lakota Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2855 sqft
509 Lakota Ln Available 08/26/20 Wow, run—don’t walk or you will miss out on one of the most inviting homes on the market. - Easy to care for vinyl plank flooring downstairs as you enter the home into the living areas.
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.
Union Grove
2208 Delaware Drive
2208 Delaware, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2688 sqft
Amazing four bedroom Harker Heights home! Beauty, space and lots of amenities is what you'll find in this charming home. The nice and spacious livingroom has a lovely wood burning fireplace. There is an additional living area and two dining areas.
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom).
Union Grove
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
Union Grove
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/14/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights’ Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.
Union Grove
120 Shawnee Trail
120 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2609 sqft
Amazing three bedroom home in Harker Heights! For starters, this beauty has lots of space for you to roam around in. The livingroom is lovely and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances.
Skipcha South
712 Bighorn Drive
712 Bighorn Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Corner lot fully fenced with a RV Pad in the backyard pre-wired for 220. This home features a fireplace, granite counter tops, Washer and Dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher.
Union Grove
2014 Rain Dance Loop
2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2192 sqft
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.
2604 White Moon Dr
2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3544 sqft
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space.
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
412 Silver Creek Dr
412 Silver Creek Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1474 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Storage Shed, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard.
Skipcha South
907 Mustang Trail
907 Mustang Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1629 sqft
Listing Available July 24th, 2020!!! This remodeled home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you walk into the home you are greeted by a good size formal dining or office space.
Results within 1 mile of Harker Heights
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.
Heather Glen
4603 Greenlee Drive
4603 Greenlee Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - You'll love the space in this roomy three bedroom home in Heather Glen. Two full bathrooms, two-car garage with automatic opener, fireplace, fenced yard, and storage shed! Small pet allowed. (RLNE5434357)
Timber Ridge Estates
5202 Colorado Drive, HTR 103
5202 Colorado Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1537 sqft
1537 Sq Ft., 4 bdr., 2 bth, 2 car garage
Timber Ridge Estates
5103 Fawn Dr
5103 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1827 sqft
5103 Fawn Dr Available 08/04/20 Timber Ridge Four-Bedroom! - Amazing four-bedroom home in Killeen’s Timber Ridge Estates.
White Rock Estates
6904 Cassidy Ln
6904 Cassidy Ln, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Available Now! Be the first to live in this brand new construction home! The 4/2 has an open, family friendly floor plan.
