pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belton, TX
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 Lincoln Ct
2107 Lincoln Ct, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1890 sqft
2107 Lincoln Ct Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM + OFFICE, BELTON ISD - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1890 square feet in Belton ISD.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
318 E 13th Ave.
318 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1544 sqft
318 E 13th Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, NEAR UMHB - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house only a short distance from UMHB, shopping and dining ideal for almost everyone. The home has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern comfort inside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2447 sqft
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
811 Carla Kay Drive
811 Carla Kay, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1469 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Belton. This home features stained concrete flooring as well as carpet, all black energy efficient appliances and an attached one car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1212 Woodall St
1212 Woodall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD, features: tile flooring, granite countertops, hardwood bedroom flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 317.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1514 Chance Ct
1514 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, connected living and dining rooms, breakfast bar, and a fenced yard. This multi family home is minutes from Bell County Expo Center and Interstate Hwy 35.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Belton
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3432 Briana Dr 35
3432 Briana Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
LAKEVIEW MHP - Property Id: 309728 RICH DARK WOOD TONES THROUGHOUT HOUSE ADD CHARM TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, A MASTER BATH YOU CAN SWIM IN AND SPACIOUS ROOMS ABOUND. A TRULY BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 “Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7824 NORTH GATE LOOP
7824 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1917 sqft
7824 North Gate - (RLNE5896779)
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Salado Oaks Dr
1300 Salado Oaks Dr, Salado, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2340 sqft
1300 Salado Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 QUIET COUNTRY 4 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM - Need more room? If so, we have the perfect home for you! Located on one of Salado’s most picturesque streets, this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is simply must
