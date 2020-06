Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Looking for a Gem-You've Found It!!! Great Home in a high demand subdivision. Curb appeal starts as you pull up to the front of the home and find a beautifully manicured yard with a landscaped flower bed. Move into the house to find a open floor plan that allows the eye to flow through living room to kitchen and into the eat-in dining area. Formal Dining room provides a nice space for Holiday family dinners. Migrate further into the house to find a walk through kitchen perfect for cooking family meals. Off the decent sized living room you will find a large master bedroom featuring a bay window that provides extra space that could be utilized as a sitting area. As you move back into the living room find yourself mesmerized as your eye moves up the open stair case all the way to the tall ceilings. Travel up the stairs to find a spacious second living area, a secondary bathroom and three additional bedrooms. Moving back down stairs, don't forget to checkout the cozy backyard. A large covered patio provides a great area for family gatherings and BBQs. Also, a the tree filled backyard provide plenty of shade from the sun and a great place to relax early mornings or late evenings.2009