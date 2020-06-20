5620 Siltstone Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful home available!

4* Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage

*Extra Space! 5th Room Extra Loft/Game Room

Amenities include:

-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Granite Countertops -Fireplace -Jetted Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard -Sprinkler System



Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/07/2020!



This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.



RSPM20