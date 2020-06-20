Rent Calculator
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
5620 Siltstone Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5620 Siltstone Loop
5620 Siltstone Loop
·
No Longer Available
Location
5620 Siltstone Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
White Rock Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
4* Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage
*Extra Space! 5th Room Extra Loft/Game Room
Amenities include:
-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Granite Countertops -Fireplace -Jetted Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard -Sprinkler System
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/07/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop have any available units?
5620 Siltstone Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5620 Siltstone Loop have?
Some of 5620 Siltstone Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5620 Siltstone Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Siltstone Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Siltstone Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Siltstone Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Siltstone Loop does offer parking.
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Siltstone Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop have a pool?
No, 5620 Siltstone Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop have accessible units?
No, 5620 Siltstone Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Siltstone Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Siltstone Loop has units with dishwashers.
