4502 July Drive

Another Top Notch duplex readily available. 3/2/1 with over 1250 square feet. Interior features include: soaring 10' ceilings, freshly painted, plenty of cabinet spaces in kitchen with built in microwave, refrigerator, and pantry, all beautiful tile flooring thorough out, two regular size bathrooms with ceramic tile surrounds, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures. Outside features include: brick exterior, privacy fencing, covered front porch and side patio. This gorgeous duplex says come rent me I'm thirsty for that new occupants. Believe me it wont last long.