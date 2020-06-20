All apartments in Killeen
4502 July Drive

Location

4502 July Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Lonesome Dove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Another Top Notch duplex readily available. 3/2/1 with over 1250 square feet. Interior features include: soaring 10' ceilings, freshly painted, plenty of cabinet spaces in kitchen with built in microwave, refrigerator, and pantry, all beautiful tile flooring thorough out, two regular size bathrooms with ceramic tile surrounds, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures. Outside features include: brick exterior, privacy fencing, covered front porch and side patio. This gorgeous duplex says come rent me I'm thirsty for that new occupants. Believe me it wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 July Drive have any available units?
4502 July Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 July Drive have?
Some of 4502 July Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 July Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4502 July Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 July Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4502 July Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4502 July Drive offer parking?
No, 4502 July Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4502 July Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 July Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 July Drive have a pool?
No, 4502 July Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4502 July Drive have accessible units?
No, 4502 July Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 July Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 July Drive has units with dishwashers.
