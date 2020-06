Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

A must see, Beautifully landscaped front yard and covered patio in the back. This home has a security system. Walk in pantry and a fireplace for those cool Texas nights. Near schools, and move in ready. Just waiting for your family.