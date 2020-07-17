All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3400 Catalina Dr

3400 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Catalina Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
3400 Catalina Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious Beauty! - Spacious two-story, four bedroom home in Thunder Creek Estates. Privacy fenced rear yard, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, water purification system, security system, large laundry room, gorgeous kitchen with Corian counter tops, tiled back splash, walk-in pantry, glass top range, microwave oven, living room with wood cased fireplace, two living areas, formal dining, powder bath off main living room, spa-like master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet, rear Frence door to patio, large living room upstairs, custom interior paint throughout, upgraded light and plumbing fixtures, raised panel doors and much more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE4015857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Catalina Dr have any available units?
3400 Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Catalina Dr have?
Some of 3400 Catalina Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Catalina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Catalina Dr offers parking.
Does 3400 Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 3400 Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 3400 Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
