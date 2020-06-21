3005 Jasmine Lane

Amenities
Beautiful home! This amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath has an open and inviting feel. The livingroom has a nice wood burning brick fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of counter and cabinet space. The master bathroom is lovely and includes a jetted tub, separate vanities and a separate shower. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and Fort Hood. Don't delay, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*