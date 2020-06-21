All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3005 Jasmine Lane

3005 Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Jasmine Lane, Killeen, TX 76549

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home! This amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath has an open and inviting feel. The livingroom has a nice wood burning brick fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of counter and cabinet space. The master bathroom is lovely and includes a jetted tub, separate vanities and a separate shower. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and Fort Hood. Don't delay, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
3005 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 3005 Jasmine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Jasmine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Jasmine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Jasmine Lane does offer parking.
Does 3005 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Jasmine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.
