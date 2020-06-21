3005 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home! This amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath has an open and inviting feel. The livingroom has a nice wood burning brick fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of counter and cabinet space. The master bathroom is lovely and includes a jetted tub, separate vanities and a separate shower. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and Fort Hood. Don't delay, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*