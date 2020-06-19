All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2904 Bachelor Button

2904 Bachelor Button Boulevard · (254) 634-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2904 Bachelor Button Boulevard, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2904 Bachelor Button · Avail. Jul 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
2904 Bachelor Button Available 07/07/20 - Awesome four-bedroom home in southwest Killeen. Attractive landscaping, mature trees in rear yard, covered patio, privacy fenced yard, two-car garage with automatic opener, spacious living room with fireplace, open kitchen with abundant oak cabinets and tons of counter space, pantry, all appliances, spa-like master bathroom with jetted tub, twin walk-in closets, double sink vanity, master bedroom with raised ceiling, window treatments throughout, and many other amenities. Two weeks free rent!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE5772095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2904 Bachelor Button have any available units?
2904 Bachelor Button has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Bachelor Button have?
Some of 2904 Bachelor Button's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Bachelor Button currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Bachelor Button isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Bachelor Button pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Bachelor Button is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Bachelor Button offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Bachelor Button does offer parking.
Does 2904 Bachelor Button have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Bachelor Button does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Bachelor Button have a pool?
No, 2904 Bachelor Button does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Bachelor Button have accessible units?
No, 2904 Bachelor Button does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Bachelor Button have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Bachelor Button does not have units with dishwashers.

