Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/10/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office. This modern home comes equipped with carpet & tile flooring throughout. The backyard has a covered patio looking out into the spacious yard which is enclosed with a privacy fence and a build in shed, perfect for outside activities or family gatherings.



Pets are allowed with non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply).



Call Isbell Rentals today for more information at 254-432-7030 or visit our website at www.isbellrentals.com!



(RLNE5787896)