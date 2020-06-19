Amenities
1804 Ronstan Available 07/02/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 02, 2020** - Subdivision: Western Hills
Schools:
Sugar Loaf Elementary School
Palo Alto Middle School
Shoemaker High School
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**
Pets are Not Allowed
Roommates allowed with Owner's Approval
This property accepts 12 month leases
**Availability dates are approximate **
