Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1804 Ronstan

1804 Ronstan Drive · (972) 895-9106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1804 Ronstan Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 Ronstan · Avail. Jul 2

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1804 Ronstan Available 07/02/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 02, 2020** - Subdivision: Western Hills

Schools:
Sugar Loaf Elementary School
Palo Alto Middle School
Shoemaker High School

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**

Pets are Not Allowed

Roommates allowed with Owner's Approval

This property accepts 12 month leases
**Availability dates are approximate **

IMPORTANT NOTICE
Never trust wiring instructions sent via email.

Cyber criminals are hacking email accounts and sending emails with fake wiring instructions. These emails are convincing and sophisticated. Always independently confirm wiring instructions in person or via a telephone call to a trusted and verified phone number. Never wire money without double-checking that the wiring instructions are correct..

(RLNE2580757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1804 Ronstan have any available units?
1804 Ronstan has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Ronstan have?
Some of 1804 Ronstan's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Ronstan currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Ronstan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Ronstan pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Ronstan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1804 Ronstan offer parking?
No, 1804 Ronstan does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Ronstan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Ronstan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Ronstan have a pool?
No, 1804 Ronstan does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Ronstan have accessible units?
No, 1804 Ronstan does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Ronstan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Ronstan has units with dishwashers.

