Killeen, TX
1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020

1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE

1801 Meadowbrook Drive · (254) 690-3311
Killeen
Location

1801 Meadowbrook Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE · Avail. Aug 14

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom near Ft Hood in quiet area! - All hardwood style and tile flooring. Corner lot. Home has Samsung oven, Nest Thermostat, window sensors/door sensors/glass break sensor/ 3 cameras, Shed in the back yard. It's near Fort Hood but on the outskirts of Killeen so it's quiet. It's already wired for security and that controls the Ryobi garage door, the Nest thermostat, and the electric front door. So you can access it all while on your phone.

(RLNE3486691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 MEADOWBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
