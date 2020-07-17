All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1401 Gardenia Ave

1401 Gardenia Avenue · (254) 213-2131
Location

1401 Gardenia Avenue, Killeen, TX 76543
Rose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 Gardenia Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$1,075

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1101 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1401 Gardenia Ave Available 08/14/20 1401 Gardenia Killeen Texas 76543 - 1100 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot. The interior of this home has wood flooring throughout the home with exception to the kitchen and bathroom, which have tile. The Kitchen has a side by side refrigerator, a double oven and cook top. Off of the kitchen you will find a large dining area. The bedrooms in this home are large and have standard closets. The master bedroom has two large his and hers closets. The bathroom has a tub, stand alone sink and extra cabinets for storage. Across the hall from the bathroom you will find two large linen closets. This home has a single car garage which houses the washer and dryer hookups.
There is a covered patio with spacious backyard and storage shed on this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4059462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Gardenia Ave have any available units?
1401 Gardenia Ave has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Gardenia Ave have?
Some of 1401 Gardenia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Gardenia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Gardenia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Gardenia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Gardenia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1401 Gardenia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Gardenia Ave offers parking.
Does 1401 Gardenia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Gardenia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Gardenia Ave have a pool?
No, 1401 Gardenia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Gardenia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1401 Gardenia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Gardenia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Gardenia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
