Amenities

1401 Gardenia Ave Available 08/14/20 1401 Gardenia Killeen Texas 76543 - 1100 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot. The interior of this home has wood flooring throughout the home with exception to the kitchen and bathroom, which have tile. The Kitchen has a side by side refrigerator, a double oven and cook top. Off of the kitchen you will find a large dining area. The bedrooms in this home are large and have standard closets. The master bedroom has two large his and hers closets. The bathroom has a tub, stand alone sink and extra cabinets for storage. Across the hall from the bathroom you will find two large linen closets. This home has a single car garage which houses the washer and dryer hookups.

There is a covered patio with spacious backyard and storage shed on this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4059462)