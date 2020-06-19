All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 1309 N WS Young Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1309 N WS Young Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1309 N WS Young Drive

1309 North W.S. Young Drive · (254) 526-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1309 North W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 N WS Young Drive · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bedrooms with wood floors! - Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in the bedrooms, while the family room and additional living room have carpet. The spacious kitchen opens to a casual dining area with a sliding glass door which leads to the fenced backyard. Quarterly pest control is provided. Washer and dryer included! Lawn care included for just an additional $25 per month.

Owner is a Texas real estate license holder.

Pets are not allowed without owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow or any canines mixed with these breeds.Housing Assistance not accepted and gas service not required at this property.

(RLNE2449846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have any available units?
1309 N WS Young Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1309 N WS Young Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 N WS Young Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 N WS Young Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive offer parking?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 N WS Young Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 N WS Young Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 N WS Young Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1309 N WS Young Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity