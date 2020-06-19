1309 N WS Young Drive

Amenities

Bedrooms with wood floors! - Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in the bedrooms, while the family room and additional living room have carpet. The spacious kitchen opens to a casual dining area with a sliding glass door which leads to the fenced backyard. Quarterly pest control is provided. Washer and dryer included! Lawn care included for just an additional $25 per month.



Owner is a Texas real estate license holder.



Pets are not allowed without owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow or any canines mixed with these breeds.Housing Assistance not accepted and gas service not required at this property.



