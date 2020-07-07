979 Indian Blanket Drive

Amenities
Working a lease application currently. 3 bedrm 2.5 baths 2 car side entry garage. Large fenced yard with newer fencing..Interior has been updated & upgraded. Photos available..Eat up breakfast bar, granite, open concept to living rm., new carpet - smells new....utility rm. Quiet neighborhood -within walking distance to schools and town and eating.. You'll enjoy this location and top ranked schools.. 1 pet allowed with some restrictions- contact agent for restrictions on pets... ready for Move in now.. Vacant..