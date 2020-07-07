All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

979 Indian Blanket Drive

979 Indian Blanket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

979 Indian Blanket Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Working a lease application currently. 3 bedrm 2.5 baths 2 car side entry garage. Large fenced yard with newer fencing..Interior has been updated & upgraded. Photos available..Eat up breakfast bar, granite, open concept to living rm., new carpet - smells new....utility rm. Quiet neighborhood -within walking distance to schools and town and eating.. You'll enjoy this location and top ranked schools.. 1 pet allowed with some restrictions- contact agent for restrictions on pets... ready for Move in now.. Vacant..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have any available units?
979 Indian Blanket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have?
Some of 979 Indian Blanket Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Indian Blanket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
979 Indian Blanket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Indian Blanket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Indian Blanket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 979 Indian Blanket Drive offers parking.
Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Indian Blanket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have a pool?
No, 979 Indian Blanket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have accessible units?
No, 979 Indian Blanket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Indian Blanket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Indian Blanket Drive has units with dishwashers.

