785 Santa Fe Trail

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Keller features a large living room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. The 2nd living area is separated from the primary living room with french doors and also features laminate flooring. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom features laminate flooring and walk in closet. The master bathroom features a clawfoot tub with glass tile backsplash, walk in shower with glass enclosure and an updated vanity. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms also have laminate flooring and the 2nd bathroom has been updated with tile shower and vanity. The backyard features a lovely salt water pool and a covered patio. Landlord pays for lawn care and pool service. Pets on a case by case basis.

