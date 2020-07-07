All apartments in Keller
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:21 PM

785 Santa Fe Trail

785 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

785 Santa Fe Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Keller features a large living room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. The 2nd living area is separated from the primary living room with french doors and also features laminate flooring. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom features laminate flooring and walk in closet. The master bathroom features a clawfoot tub with glass tile backsplash, walk in shower with glass enclosure and an updated vanity. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms also have laminate flooring and the 2nd bathroom has been updated with tile shower and vanity. The backyard features a lovely salt water pool and a covered patio. Landlord pays for lawn care and pool service. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
785 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 785 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
785 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 Santa Fe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 785 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
No, 785 Santa Fe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 785 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 785 Santa Fe Trail has a pool.
Does 785 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 785 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

