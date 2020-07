Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Recently updated duplex in a great location near Keller Town Center and Bear Creek Park. New kitchen and bath countertops.. Two tone paint, ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds in all rooms. Fireplace, solar screens, new ac system and extra insulation in attic make this home extremely energy efficient. Carport and small outside storage space in rear. lawn care included. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Call for pet restrictions. No back yard.