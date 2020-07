Amenities

Stunning updated 4 bedrooom 3.5 bathroom on huge lot nestled in a cul de sac. This home features an open floor plan with wood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, outdoor kitchen with a fireplace and outdoor tv, a new roof, multiple closets in the master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom, 4th bedroom has it's own bathroom. The three car garage has extra storage installed and epoxy floors don't miss it!