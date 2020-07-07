All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:13 AM

571 Bluebonnet Drive

571 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

571 Bluebonnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story home located in desirable neighborhood in the heart of Keller.
Stunning wood and ceramic tile floors throughout the home. Spacious family room features wood burning fireplace and opens to kitchen and dining room. Great home for entertaining. Many upgrades, including new stainless steel dishwasher (2017), new electric panel (2017) and updated hall bathroom (2017). The home is conveniently located within walking distance to Keller High School, Keller Senior Center, Keller Library and Johnson Rd Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
571 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have?
Some of 571 Bluebonnet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
571 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 571 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 571 Bluebonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 571 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 571 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

