571 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one story home located in desirable neighborhood in the heart of Keller.

Stunning wood and ceramic tile floors throughout the home. Spacious family room features wood burning fireplace and opens to kitchen and dining room. Great home for entertaining. Many upgrades, including new stainless steel dishwasher (2017), new electric panel (2017) and updated hall bathroom (2017). The home is conveniently located within walking distance to Keller High School, Keller Senior Center, Keller Library and Johnson Rd Park.