520 Cherokee Trail
520 Cherokee Trail

520 Cherokee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

520 Cherokee Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This beautiful 1,440 sqft home located in Keller is 3 bed, 2 baths and is in a great neighborhood! Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen! Very spacious backyard, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

