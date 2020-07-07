405 Settlers Ridge Drive

Amenities
Stunning custom home with updates throughout! Updates include kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel Thermador appliances which include double ovens, gas cooktop, and built in refrigerator; interior paint; wood on stairs; carpet; and 8 foot privacy fence. Features include master suite, one bedroom, and study downstairs; two bedrooms, gameroom, and media room upstairs; gorgeous backyard oasis with pool with attached spa, living center with arbor and built in grill, and large yard! Pool and yard maintenance included.