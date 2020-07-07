All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:21 AM

405 Settlers Ridge Drive

405 Settler's Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Settler's Ridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning custom home with updates throughout! Updates include kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel Thermador appliances which include double ovens, gas cooktop, and built in refrigerator; interior paint; wood on stairs; carpet; and 8 foot privacy fence. Features include master suite, one bedroom, and study downstairs; two bedrooms, gameroom, and media room upstairs; gorgeous backyard oasis with pool with attached spa, living center with arbor and built in grill, and large yard! Pool and yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have any available units?
405 Settlers Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have?
Some of 405 Settlers Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Settlers Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Settlers Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Settlers Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Settlers Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Settlers Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

