400 Cold Springs Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool game room microwave

Super fresh executive home in Keller ISD. This home has it all! Large, five bedroom home including three en-suite. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, newer windows and appliances like dual ovens, dishwasher and gas cook top. Excellent floor plan for family with dual stair cases. Great upstairs with three bedrooms and huge game room. One extra bedroom down. Tons of closets and storage space! Incredible pool with covered patio for outdoor entertaining! Storage shed and over-sized parking area in front. Nicely finished out garage with brand new epoxy flooring. Beautiful corner lot in cul-de-sac!