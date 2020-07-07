All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:30 PM

400 Cold Springs Court

400 Cold Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

400 Cold Springs Court, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Super fresh executive home in Keller ISD. This home has it all! Large, five bedroom home including three en-suite. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, newer windows and appliances like dual ovens, dishwasher and gas cook top. Excellent floor plan for family with dual stair cases. Great upstairs with three bedrooms and huge game room. One extra bedroom down. Tons of closets and storage space! Incredible pool with covered patio for outdoor entertaining! Storage shed and over-sized parking area in front. Nicely finished out garage with brand new epoxy flooring. Beautiful corner lot in cul-de-sac!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Cold Springs Court have any available units?
400 Cold Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Cold Springs Court have?
Some of 400 Cold Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Cold Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Cold Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Cold Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 400 Cold Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 400 Cold Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Cold Springs Court offers parking.
Does 400 Cold Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Cold Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Cold Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 400 Cold Springs Court has a pool.
Does 400 Cold Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Cold Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Cold Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Cold Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

