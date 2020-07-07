247 Stallion Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Come and see this cozy home! 1 story in the heart of award winning Keller ISD. Updated paint and flooring make this home move In ready.The wood burning corner fireplace creates a nice decorative focal point as you enter the living room and large windows provide plenty of natural sunlight. The master bedroom, bath and closet are spacious as is the front bedroom! The smaller bedroom could serve as home office, nursery, exercise room or many others. The backyard has so much charm and potential for relaxing, entertaining, gardening or grilling!