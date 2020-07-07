All apartments in Keller
247 Stallion Drive

247 Stallion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

247 Stallion Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Come and see this cozy home! 1 story in the heart of award winning Keller ISD. Updated paint and flooring make this home move In ready.The wood burning corner fireplace creates a nice decorative focal point as you enter the living room and large windows provide plenty of natural sunlight. The master bedroom, bath and closet are spacious as is the front bedroom! The smaller bedroom could serve as home office, nursery, exercise room or many others. The backyard has so much charm and potential for relaxing, entertaining, gardening or grilling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Stallion Drive have any available units?
247 Stallion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Stallion Drive have?
Some of 247 Stallion Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Stallion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
247 Stallion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Stallion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 247 Stallion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 247 Stallion Drive offer parking?
No, 247 Stallion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 247 Stallion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Stallion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Stallion Drive have a pool?
No, 247 Stallion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 247 Stallion Drive have accessible units?
No, 247 Stallion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Stallion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Stallion Drive has units with dishwashers.

