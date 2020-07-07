2137 Rim Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, walk-in closets, decorative lighting, pretty arched windows and so much more! Large 21x12 family room has a tiled gas start fireplace with beautiful crown molding. Separate formal dining area would make a great office! Breakfast nook opens to the kitchen with Light cabinetry, built-in microwave and large pantry for ample storage. Nice sized master suite has a private bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Split bedroom floor plan, nice backyard with concrete patio, great location near restaurants, shopping and Alliance Town Square! Dogs allowed - no cats.