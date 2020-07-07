All apartments in Keller
2137 Rim Rock Drive

2137 Rim Rock Drive
Location

2137 Rim Rock Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, walk-in closets, decorative lighting, pretty arched windows and so much more! Large 21x12 family room has a tiled gas start fireplace with beautiful crown molding. Separate formal dining area would make a great office! Breakfast nook opens to the kitchen with Light cabinetry, built-in microwave and large pantry for ample storage. Nice sized master suite has a private bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Split bedroom floor plan, nice backyard with concrete patio, great location near restaurants, shopping and Alliance Town Square! Dogs allowed - no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have any available units?
2137 Rim Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have?
Some of 2137 Rim Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Rim Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Rim Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Rim Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Rim Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Rim Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Rim Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2137 Rim Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2137 Rim Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Rim Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Rim Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

