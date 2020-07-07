All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2090 Colt Court

2090 Colt Court · No Longer Available
Location

2090 Colt Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, updated 3/2 home available for lease in Keller! Spacious living area with fireplace and open dining area with new paint throughout!. Great kitchen with skylight and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets. The garage was converted into two study/office spaces with a game room for entertaining! Nice backyard with huge storage shed and sprinkler system. Situated on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac, this home is located in award-winning Keller ISD and is a MUST SEE!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Colt Court have any available units?
2090 Colt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 Colt Court have?
Some of 2090 Colt Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Colt Court currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Colt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Colt Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 Colt Court is pet friendly.
Does 2090 Colt Court offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Colt Court offers parking.
Does 2090 Colt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 Colt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Colt Court have a pool?
No, 2090 Colt Court does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Colt Court have accessible units?
No, 2090 Colt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Colt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Colt Court does not have units with dishwashers.

