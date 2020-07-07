2090 Colt Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, updated 3/2 home available for lease in Keller! Spacious living area with fireplace and open dining area with new paint throughout!. Great kitchen with skylight and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets. The garage was converted into two study/office spaces with a game room for entertaining! Nice backyard with huge storage shed and sprinkler system. Situated on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac, this home is located in award-winning Keller ISD and is a MUST SEE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.