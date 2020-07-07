1910 Oakbriar Lane

Amenities

In highly coveted Hidden Lakes Subdivision, a rare rental home available. Amazing high ranked school system. Super high-end community with all the amenities. Stunning home with tons of brand new upgrades. This home boasts a breathtaking open entry with a majestic 20+ foot ceiling and a bright open floor plan connecting spacious living areas. The entry showcases a front door with lead glass inlay, a sweeping staircase with wrought iron spindles, graceful chandeliers, crown molding, and beautiful solid hardwood and custom tile floors. The kitchen is newly renovated with brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, and a large island. The living areas encompass a media center and a fireplace with custom mantel. The master bedroom is framed in a vaulted ceiling with crown molding, and the master bathroom is newly renovated with updated shower and tub, oil rubbed fixtures, custom tile work, and granite counters. Brand new carpet and other upgrades are present throughout the house. Additionally, there is a study with French doors, and also a large game room that connects to an oversized room that can be finished into a media room or used as attic storage. The backyard sports an open patio with plenty of trees and shrubs and a broad grassy area.



Parents, Need a school that's close? How about behind your back gate! Literally, open your back gate and there is the school within a few feet (see picture). The gorgeous pool is across the street. Tennis courts and clubhouse are available for use as well.



Qualifications are high on this home. Credit must be great and a stable income is a must. Must adhere to all HOA guidelines.

Pre-qualifications will be done over the phone and showings need to be 48 hours out or more as it is occupied currently, preferably on Saturdays.



Lawncare IS included in rent and pets up to 70 pounds accepted with a non-refundable deposit. Absolutely, no aggressive breeds whatsoever are allowed.



Act quickly as it is unlikely to have a high end home with all these amenities again.

Contact us to schedule a showing.