1711 Chatham Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4BR / 2.5Ba 2200ft2 available now



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

house

w/d hookups

no smoking

attached garage

Beautiful, open very clean 4 2.5 2 Ready for your family. Community pool, upgrades galore, fenced backyard, fireplace, Central air heat. Nicely equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, over the counter microwave, and nice stove. Near all shopping and schools. Prestigious Keller ISD. All schools rated at a 9 out of 10. Has plenty of closets and storage. This home will not last. HOA does front yard maintenance (mowing, edging)



Keller ISD:



E - Willis

M - Keller

H - Central



To make an appointment to see the home, please call 817-800-6678. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet deposit is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee.