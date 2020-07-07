All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019

1711 Chatham Ln

1711 Chatham Lane
Location

1711 Chatham Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13
4BR / 2.5Ba 2200ft2 available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
no smoking
attached garage
Beautiful, open very clean 4 2.5 2 Ready for your family. Community pool, upgrades galore, fenced backyard, fireplace, Central air heat. Nicely equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, over the counter microwave, and nice stove. Near all shopping and schools. Prestigious Keller ISD. All schools rated at a 9 out of 10. Has plenty of closets and storage. This home will not last. HOA does front yard maintenance (mowing, edging)

Keller ISD:

E - Willis
M - Keller
H - Central

To make an appointment to see the home, please call 817-800-6678. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet deposit is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Chatham Ln have any available units?
1711 Chatham Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Chatham Ln have?
Some of 1711 Chatham Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Chatham Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Chatham Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Chatham Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Chatham Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Chatham Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Chatham Ln offers parking.
Does 1711 Chatham Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Chatham Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Chatham Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Chatham Ln has a pool.
Does 1711 Chatham Ln have accessible units?
No, 1711 Chatham Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Chatham Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 Chatham Ln has units with dishwashers.

