1443 Cat Mountain Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Keller ISD! Gorgeous flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, WI closets, high ceilings, open layout and so much more! Two spacious family rooms, beautiful gas fireplace with decorative features, large formal dining, separate breakfast area and a great study with custom built-ins. Kitchen has lovely cabinetry, tumbled backsplash, pretty granite and breakfast bar. Private master features extra storage, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Great home on a beautiful lot filled with mature shade trees, sprinkler system and open patio! 1 small pet under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.