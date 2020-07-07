All apartments in Keller
1443 Cat Mountain Trail

1443 Cat Mountain Trail
Location

1443 Cat Mountain Trail, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Keller ISD! Gorgeous flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, WI closets, high ceilings, open layout and so much more! Two spacious family rooms, beautiful gas fireplace with decorative features, large formal dining, separate breakfast area and a great study with custom built-ins. Kitchen has lovely cabinetry, tumbled backsplash, pretty granite and breakfast bar. Private master features extra storage, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Great home on a beautiful lot filled with mature shade trees, sprinkler system and open patio! 1 small pet under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have any available units?
1443 Cat Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have?
Some of 1443 Cat Mountain Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Cat Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Cat Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Cat Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Cat Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Cat Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.

