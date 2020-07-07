All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1220 Crockett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1220 Crockett Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:27 AM

1220 Crockett Street

1220 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1220 Crockett Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Townhome at Keller Town Center. Executive study, elevator, claffey spa, wall of folding patio doors from the kitchen, dining room, family room to the fabulous outdoor living area with built in grill, fridge, sink, wall mounted tv. Luxurious master suite offers a spa inspired bath with built in coffee maker,2 drawer fridge.Gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, warming drawer, 2 wine fridges.Low maintenance living.Walking distance to town center, parks, shopping & dining. 2 car garage w epoxy floors & custom built ins for storage. Listing agent and landlord is a licensed realtor in state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Crockett Street have any available units?
1220 Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Crockett Street have?
Some of 1220 Crockett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Crockett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1220 Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Crockett Street offers parking.
Does 1220 Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Crockett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 1220 Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District