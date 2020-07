Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Luxurious Town Home in the Heart of Keller! 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, game room and mud room. Granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer Covered patio with large grass area. SMALL pets allowed on individual basis.This is the perfect home for those looking for custom finishes and no maintenance. Walk to Keller Town Center, Bear Creek Park, Keller Pointe, Natatorium, The Movie House, Shops and Restaurants.