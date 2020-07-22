6665 County Road 4097

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

This delightful home located in Kaufman, TX is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,885sqft! Great curb appeal with a large front and back yard. Step inside to see the foyer – open dining room concept which leads into the living room. In the The living room offers high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and large windows drawing in natural light. The kitchen is a spacious area with upgraded appliances, and a lot of cabinet space. The large master bedroom provides offers a large closet with built in shelving and immediate access to the master bathroom. Additional bedrooms and bath are a great size and offer ceiling fans. Notable features such as a washer and dryer hookup, fenced in back yard and private pool, attached garage plus covered car port, and front and back porch are worth a trip! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenant

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.