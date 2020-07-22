All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 6665 County Road 4097.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
6665 County Road 4097
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:40 PM

6665 County Road 4097

6665 County Road 4097 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6665 County Road 4097, Kaufman County, TX 75142

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
This delightful home located in Kaufman, TX is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,885sqft! Great curb appeal with a large front and back yard. Step inside to see the foyer – open dining room concept which leads into the living room. In the The living room offers high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and large windows drawing in natural light. The kitchen is a spacious area with upgraded appliances, and a lot of cabinet space. The large master bedroom provides offers a large closet with built in shelving and immediate access to the master bathroom. Additional bedrooms and bath are a great size and offer ceiling fans. Notable features such as a washer and dryer hookup, fenced in back yard and private pool, attached garage plus covered car port, and front and back porch are worth a trip! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenant
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6665 County Road 4097 have any available units?
6665 County Road 4097 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 6665 County Road 4097 have?
Some of 6665 County Road 4097's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6665 County Road 4097 currently offering any rent specials?
6665 County Road 4097 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6665 County Road 4097 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6665 County Road 4097 is pet friendly.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 offer parking?
Yes, 6665 County Road 4097 offers parking.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6665 County Road 4097 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 have a pool?
Yes, 6665 County Road 4097 has a pool.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 have accessible units?
No, 6665 County Road 4097 does not have accessible units.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6665 County Road 4097 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6665 County Road 4097 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6665 County Road 4097 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District