4630 Elderberry Street

Amenities
Beautiful new home in the highly sought after Windmill Farms. The front entrance is nestled under an inviting covered porch which opens into a foyer with views to the backyard. An open kitchen with a large island overlooks the great room. Master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet & shower with bench seating. Also has a storage room. Features biking and jogging paths, numerous parks, two amenity centers with playgrounds and swimming pools. Leon Brown Middle School is an easy 6 minute walk from home, with highly rated day care, elementary and high schools all within the community. Be the first to move into this new beautiful home!