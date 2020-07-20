4630 Elderberry Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Beautiful new home in the highly sought after Windmill Farms. The front entrance is nestled under an inviting covered porch which opens into a foyer with views to the backyard. An open kitchen with a large island overlooks the great room. Master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet & shower with bench seating. Also has a storage room. Features biking and jogging paths, numerous parks, two amenity centers with playgrounds and swimming pools. Leon Brown Middle School is an easy 6 minute walk from home, with highly rated day care, elementary and high schools all within the community. Be the first to move into this new beautiful home!