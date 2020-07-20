All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:04 AM

4630 Elderberry Street

4630 Elderberry St · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Elderberry St, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Beautiful new home in the highly sought after Windmill Farms. The front entrance is nestled under an inviting covered porch which opens into a foyer with views to the backyard. An open kitchen with a large island overlooks the great room. Master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet & shower with bench seating. Also has a storage room. Features biking and jogging paths, numerous parks, two amenity centers with playgrounds and swimming pools. Leon Brown Middle School is an easy 6 minute walk from home, with highly rated day care, elementary and high schools all within the community. Be the first to move into this new beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Elderberry Street have any available units?
4630 Elderberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4630 Elderberry Street have?
Some of 4630 Elderberry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Elderberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Elderberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Elderberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Elderberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Elderberry Street offers parking.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Elderberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street have a pool?
Yes, 4630 Elderberry Street has a pool.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street have accessible units?
No, 4630 Elderberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 Elderberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Elderberry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4630 Elderberry Street has units with air conditioning.
