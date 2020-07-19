4625 Elderberry Street

Amenities

dishwasher new construction pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities playground pool new construction

Two years new house, open kitchen HH contemporary 2,152 sqft 4.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more than 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community! Free outdoor movie by the pool in Summer night