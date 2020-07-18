All apartments in Kaufman County
Kaufman County, TX
3104 Flowering Springs Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:39 PM

3104 Flowering Springs Drive

3104 Flowering Springs Drive · (469) 879-9163
Location

3104 Flowering Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful Siena Newer home in great Windmill Farms community with pools, Playgrounds and all schools. Open floorplan wigh 42 inch cabinets, granite like laminated countertop in Kitchen. Study RM with French door and formal dining at front of house, bay windows in formal dining area. Ceramic Title from entry to Kitchen. Stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with window seat. Ceiling fans in study RM, master BR and living area. Vault ceiling in living area brings lots of nature lights in. Wood like Vinyl flooring in Living and hall area. Good size backyard. Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have any available units?
3104 Flowering Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have?
Some of 3104 Flowering Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Flowering Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Flowering Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Flowering Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Flowering Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Flowering Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
