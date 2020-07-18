3104 Flowering Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful Siena Newer home in great Windmill Farms community with pools, Playgrounds and all schools. Open floorplan wigh 42 inch cabinets, granite like laminated countertop in Kitchen. Study RM with French door and formal dining at front of house, bay windows in formal dining area. Ceramic Title from entry to Kitchen. Stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with window seat. Ceiling fans in study RM, master BR and living area. Vault ceiling in living area brings lots of nature lights in. Wood like Vinyl flooring in Living and hall area. Good size backyard. Pet case by case.