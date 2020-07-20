All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

3020 Buckthorn St

3020 Buckthorn St · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Buckthorn St, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3020 Buckthorn St Available 07/01/19 House for Lease in Heartland Area - 3/2.5/2 - Beautiful house featuring 3 bed 2.5 bath, game room, fireplace & covered patio! Master bedroom downstairs. Includes brick exterior, FP with cast stone mantle, sprinkler system front & rear, rounded corners, granite counters, 18in tile c-tile, GE black appliances; crown molding. security system & 2in faux wood blinds! Amenities include community pool, jogging paths, neighborhood lake & park! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3640356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Buckthorn St have any available units?
3020 Buckthorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 3020 Buckthorn St have?
Some of 3020 Buckthorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Buckthorn St currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Buckthorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Buckthorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Buckthorn St is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St offer parking?
No, 3020 Buckthorn St does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 Buckthorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Buckthorn St has a pool.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St have accessible units?
No, 3020 Buckthorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Buckthorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Buckthorn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Buckthorn St does not have units with air conditioning.
