Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous two-story home located in Forney featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Large kitchen with updated appliances and beautifully stained cabinetry. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!