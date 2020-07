Amenities

2112 Chisolm Trl Available 08/14/20 Nice 4 bedroom home in Windmill Farms Subdivision! - Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Windmill Farms Subdivision. Fireplace and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Home features open floorplan with breakfast bar. Walking distance to community pool, park, and schools. Home is tenant occupied until 7-31-20 *No smoking in the property* *No showings until 7-1-20*



